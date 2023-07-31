Document,With,Title,Medicaid,Eligibility.
Louisiana Medicaid is reviewing eligibility for the state's more than 2 million Medicaid beneficiaries following the expiration of the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement on March 31.

The Louisiana Department of Health expects about 250,000 will lose Medicaid coverage through re-eligibility reviews over the next year, a number officials are working to minimize.

