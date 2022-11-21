A legend in New Iberia and Louisiana passed away on Saturday.

Raymond Blanco, 87, passed away on Nov. 19, 2022 at his residence. "Coach" Blanco led Catholic High School to a state championship in football in 1962 and went on to coach at UL Lafayette.

Governor Edwards, Raymond Blanco.jpg
Coach Blanco
UL Lafayette President Dr. Joseph Savoie, left, joined Raymond S. “Coach” Blanco and former Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco at the May 2019 dedication of a suite of offices in the UL Lafayette Student Union honoring Raymond Blanco. (Photo credit: Doug Dugas / University of Louisiana at Lafayette)
Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco (center) is joined by her husband, Raymond (left) and Saints owner Gayle Benson (right) during a memorial dedication for Blanco near the Gate A entrance to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.
Raymond ‘Coach’ Blanco, left, Lucille Fremin Babineaux, center, and Karment Blanco-Hatfield place the covering over the casket during the Reflections and Mass of Christian Burial for Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Saturday in Lafayette.
From the Daily Iberian after Coach Blanco led Catholic High School to a Louisiana State Championship in football.


