water cover
Louisiana’s Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, which shares many members with the Water Sector Commission, is supposed to approve the final, revised project list Thursday.

Lawmakers on Louisiana’s Water Sector Commission recommended the state hold off on allocating the entire $450 million set aside for local water and sewer upgrades this year, citing concerns the money wouldn’t be spent evenly across the state.

The legislators disagreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration over where to distribute the funding and voted Monday to withhold $50 million from projects the governor’s team recommended.



