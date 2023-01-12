Mardi Gras

Louisiana lawmakers want a constitutional amendment to move up legislative sessions, but not working on Mardi Gras. (file photo)

Louisiana lawmakers may want to consider a constitutional amendment to move up legislative sessions, with the possibility of a break for Mardi Gras, according to lawmakers on a special joint study committee.

A Joint Special Study Committee on Legislative Sessions held a hearing in Baton Rouge on Tuesday to explore the possibility of moving the regular session start date to January or February.



