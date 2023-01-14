coin
“In God We Trust” appears on a U.S. silver coin. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator)

One of the first bills filed ahead of Louisiana’s 2023 legislative Session would require all public schools and universities to put a new sign in every classroom: “In God We Trust.”

House Bill 8, cosponsored by Republican Reps. Dodie Horton of Houghton and Jack McFarland of Jonesboro, was among the first handful of bills published on the legislature’s website as prefiling opened this week.



