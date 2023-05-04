illegal fentanyl
A look at a packet of illegal fentanyl (file photo from the Center Square).

Two competing bills to increase penalties for fentanyl dealers and manufacturers are slated for debate on the House floor next week after clearing the criminal justice committee.

The House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice voted 12-1 to approve House Bill 90, sponsored by Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, to impose a sentence of mandatory life in prison for anyone who possesses more than an ounce of fentanyl or carfentanil in aggregate.







