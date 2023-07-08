capital
About two dozen vetoes from Gov. John Bel Edwards nixed the phase out the state’s corporate franchise tax, clarification of school immunization requirements, increased transparency in health care pricing, mandated notification for insurance companies, and three transgender-related bills.

Pressure is mounting for lawmakers to hold a veto override session this month following the governor’s rejection of numerous bills from the 2023 regular session, including some approved by wide margins.

