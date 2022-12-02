Rig
Aerial view of a offshore jack-up drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico. (file photo)

Louisiana lawmakers studying the state’s tax structure reviewed severance, gas, property and other taxes on Wednesday as they prepare for possible changes in the 2023 legislative session.

Members of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on State Tax Structure heard from several officials with various state departments, Louisiana State University, and experts in the legislature on several types of tax revenues.



