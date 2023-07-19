Three anti-LGBTQ+ measures grabbed headlines in the Louisiana Legislature’s one-day veto override session, but about two dozen other bills that Gov. John Bel Edwards rejected were also up for consideration.
In the end, most were never even brought up while others fell short of the needed votes to become law.
One of those untouched bills was House Bill 260, from Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, which would have required state legislative approval for any federal election directive handed down from Washington.
Lawmakers failed to revive two bills on vaccines in K-12 schools, both from Rep. Kathy Edmonston, R-Baton Rouge, who has repeatedly proffered misinformation on the topic. The House voted to override the veto of House Bill 399, which requires communications about school vaccine requirements to include info on exemptions, but the Senate did not meet the two-thirds majority threshold.
Edmonston’s House Bill 182, which would have prohibited public and private schools from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, didn’t get the votes it needed in the House.
An override attempt of a bill to require a supplemental voter canvass faltered in the House, coming just one vote shy of a two-thirds majority. House Bill 646, sponsored by Rep. Les Farnum, R-Sulphur, failed 69-30.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who was the biggest cheerleader for the Farnum bill, expressed his disappointment in the outcome.
“I am disappointed that the legislature was not able to override the governor’s misguided and highly partisan veto of HB 646,” Ardoin said in a press release. “ …I call upon the next Secretary of State to pursue this legislation under a pro-election integrity governor next year.”
The House also failed to override House Bill 309, sponsored by Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, in a 66-29 vote. It was a largely redundant proposal on the state’s fortified home standards enacted in another piece of legislation.
An effort to override the governor’s veto of a bill to prohibit Chinese nationals and other “foreign adversaries” from owning land in Louisiana was just three votes short. House Bill 125, sponsored by Rep. Michael Echols, R-Monroe, passed the House 72-25 vote but came up short in the Senate, 23-15.
The bill defined “foreign adversaries” as people or governments from China, Hong Kong, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela while under the leadership of Nicolas Maduro. It did not include anyone who is a legal permanent resident of the United States.
Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, speaks to the Louisiana House of Representatives Tuesday, July 18, 2023, during the veto override session at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Monroe, who presented the bill to the Senate floor on behalf of Echols, suggested his military service gave him authority to speak on the matter.
“I can tell you the threat from China is real,” Cathey said. “They want to kill us. They want to take over America. They want to see Louisiana destroyed.”
Edwards signed into law a similar bill. The primary difference is that it relies solely on the federal definition of a foreign adversary, unlike Echols’ bill that listed out the specific countries.
House Bill 658, by Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, aimed to provide more transparency in health care pricing. With all House Democrats opposed, it fell one vote short of an override, 69-29.
In his veto letter, Edwards said the Crews legislation conflicted with federal law that requires medical care transparency. The governor also said it would increase the workload and costs of the state health and insurance departments.
Vetoed bills dealing with business
In business-related legislation, Louisiana’s franchise tax will remain on the books for now after state legislators chose not to address the issue in the veto override session.
Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, would have gradually eliminated Louisiana’s corporate franchise tax, which is essentially a privilege tax corporations pay to do business in the state. Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the measure, saying he agreed with the bill in principle but that Allain’s timing was off.
The legislature made sweeping changes to the state’s individual and corporate income tax structures just two years ago, and the state won’t see the effects of those changes until the end of this year or early next year. The governor said in his veto message it would be unwise to make another drastic change to the state’s tax structure before the effects of the previous changes fully pan out.
Allain, who is term-limited from seeking reelection, said he decided not to push for a veto override after privately canvassing his colleagues in the legislature
“Unfortunately, I talked to every one of our members and just didn’t have the votes,” he said in an interview. “So I’m going to leave it to the next legislature.”
Allain said several of his colleagues agreed with the governor’s assessment that it was bad timing to phase out the franchise tax.
A companion proposal, Senate Bill 6, to end the Quality Jobs tax incentive for businesses, was also untouched. Allain intended for it to offset some of the state revenue lost by eliminating the franchise tax.
Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Schriever, came up one House vote short to override the governor’s veto of House Bill 415, which would have excluded digital currency from being considered a deposit account for banking purposes. The governor’s veto message warned of unforeseen consequences because federal banking policy for digital currency doesn’t exist yet.
Lawmakers chose not to reconsider the veto of House Bill 585, sponsored by Echols. The bill would have created a new state entity called the Council of Economic Prosperity.
Budget bills stay intact
House and Senate members choose not to bring up projects and other language the governor removed from three budget bills — House bills 1, 2 and 560 — for a veto override, despite threats from conservative Republican lawmakers to do so. The governor primarily removed funding from the districts of legislators who had fought his proposal to spend more money in the current fiscal year.
Legislation from Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, to provide more detailed accounting of the state revenue available to lawmakers to spend each fiscal cycle also failed to overcome the governor’s veto override in the House. House Bill 166 garnered no opposition from lawmakers when it was approved last month but failed on a partisan vote of 69-39 in the House – with all Democrats opposed – in Tuesday’s veto override session.
Lawmakers largely steer clear of criminal justice vetoes
Legislation to deny parole to “dangerous offenders” as defined in Rep. Larry Frieman’s House Bill 188 came up short in a 67-29 veto override vote. The bill was unnecessary because such provisions are already in existing law, according to the governor’s veto message.
Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Pineville, indicated before the veto override session he would not bring up House Bill 85, which would require onlookers to remain 25 feet away from police in action. The proposal will be brought up again next year with a new governor in office, he said.
No action was taken on the veto for House Bill 91, by Rep. Jonathan Goudeau, R-Lafayette, dealt with restitution to victims of vehicular homicide. The governor’s veto message said it lacked clear direction for courts to implement the law.
Also left alone was House Bill 659, from Rep. Troy Romero, R-Jennings, that would have set up a registry for certain offenders convicted of crimes against children. It was considered a redundant measure
Cathey declined to bring up Senate Bill 159, which would have treated 17-year-olds as adults for crimes of violence, starting with their arrest.
Other untouched vetoes
House Bill 205, from Rep. Marcus Bryant, D-New Iberia, would have an overtime pay schedule for teachers and school employees.
House Bill 504, from Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, would have repealed a law that requires all unclassified state employees and civil service employees making over $100,000 a year hold a Louisiana driver’s license and have every vehicle they own registered in Louisiana.
House Bill 661, by Rep. Nick Muscarello, R-Hammond, called for the Judicial Council of the Supreme Court of Louisiana to make suggestions to the legislature for merging or splitting judicial districts.
Senate Bill 123, by Sen. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, attempted to shield signatures in recall petitions for 90 days.
Senate Bill 196, by Sen. Barrow Peacock, R-Bossier City, sought to reveal specifics when financial backing is the driving force behind litigation.
A deeper look at gender bills
In a rare occurrence, the legislature has overridden a veto from Edwards, allowing a ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender youth to become law.
House Bill 648 by Rep. Gabe Firment, R-Pollock, was overridden in the House on a 75-23 vote and in the Senate on a 28-11 vote. The bill will ban gender-affirming health care for all transgender youth.
Democratic Reps. Roy Daryl Adams of Jackson, Robby Carter of Amite, Chad Brown of Plaquemines, Mack Cormier of Belle Chasse, C. Travis Johnson of Vidalia, Dustin Miller of Opelousas and Sens. Katrina Jackson of Monroe and Greg Tarver of Shreveport, voted with Republicans to override the veto.
Firment’s legislation is likely to be the subject of a lawsuit. Similar laws have been blocked by federal judges in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Indiana. In Tennessee and Kentucky, courts have blocked the bans, but another judge lifted the stay in Kentucky and an appeals court in Tennessee has lifted a district court’s enforcement block.
In a statement, Edwards, a Democrat, slammed the legislature for canceling out his veto.
“The first time I was overridden, on the Congressional district map, I said the bill was illegal and I expected the courts would throw it out. The courts have done so,” Edwards said. “Today, I was overridden for the second time, on my veto of a bill that needlessly harms a very small population of vulnerable children, their families and their health care professionals. I expect the courts to throw out this unconstitutional bill, as well.”
Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, took to the House floor to speak against Firment’s proposal, emphasizing his Christian faith led him to oppose the bill. He read Edwards’ six page veto message detailing problems with the measure and slammed the idea it is about parental rights.
“What this bill does it states that parents don’t know what’s in the best interest of the children,” Hughes said. “It also takes away parental rights to work with a physician to make important health care decisions for children experiencing gender crisis that could quite literally saving their lives,” Hughes said, pointing out that youth who receive gender-affirming care have better mental health outcomes.
Quest Riggs, a New Orleans native who came to the Capitol to protest three anti-LGBTQ+ bills, said the Republican Party is trying to take away the rights of parents to make medical decisions for their own children
“Here in this building they have completely taken the wrong side of history,” Riggs said. “They’re trying to create a Louisiana that is modeled under a theocratic image.”
In the Senate, Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks, who helped kill Firment’s bill before it was later revived in an unusual procedural move, gave an impassioned speech asking his colleagues to sustain Edwards’ veto.
Mills said legislators have a roadmap for what will happen next with the bill in other states where federal courts have blocked them. Judges have ruled the bills are unconstitutional, and Mills argued Louisiana’s ban faces a similar fate.
Vetoes upheld for pronoun bills
The legislature failed to overturn vetoes of two other anti-LGBTQ+ bills.
House Bill 466, by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, would have prohibited discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. House Bill 81, by Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, would have forbidden school employees from using transgender students’ preferred names or pronouns unless they had parental approval.
Veto overrides need a two-thirds vote in both chambers. The Horton and Crews bills failed to reach that threshold in the House and didn’t advance to the Senate.
Several Republicans, including governor candidate Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville, joined Democrats in opposing the bills. Others were Reps. Stephanie Hilferty of New Orleans and Barbara Frieberg of Baton Rouge.
House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner Magee, R-Houma, joined Hilferty, Freiberg and Nelson in voting against Crews’ bill.
Misinformation drives Firment bill
Alexander Andreson, who works at an elementary school, was very happy the vetoes of the bills dealing with K-12 students were sustained.
“On [the gender-affirming care ban], the fact is that we’re not gonna give up and we’re gonna have to go to the courts with it,” Anderson said.
Supporters of Firment’s bill have raised concerns about minors receiving irreversible gender-affirming surgeries and that children are being left sterile, claims that are both factually questionable.
Rep. Gabe Firment speaks to members of the Louisiana House of Representatives Tuesday, July 18, 2023, during the veto override session at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
Rep. Gabe Firment speaks to members of the Louisiana House of Representatives Tuesday, July 18, 2023, during the veto override session at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge. (Matthew Perschall for Louisiana Illuminator)
In reality, gender-affirming procedures, such as top surgery, which adds or removes breast tissue, or bottom surgery, which constructs a vagina or penis are not recommended for minors, according to Dr. Kathryn Lowe, a pediatrician who represents the American Academy of Pediatrics Section on LGBT health and wellness.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and many other major medical associations support gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
Gender-affirming care is a catch-all term for medical treatments given to people to align their physical bodies with their identified gender. Gender-affirming care is used by transgender people, who identify as a gender different from their sex assigned at birth, as well as cisgender people, who identify as their assigned sex.
Treatments are individualized to the patient. Some young patients will be prescribed fully reversible puberty blockers, giving the patient time to consider their options.
Later, a patient may be given hormone treatments that can help young people go through puberty in a way that allows their body to change in ways that align with their gender identity. These treatments are partially reversible.
Firment has raised concerns about the harm of puberty blockers, but medical providers consider them safe and have used them for decades to treat children who enter puberty too early. Firment’s own bill makes exceptions for these children, as well as for intersex youth, to continue to receive these treatments.
Firment’s bill requires any transgender youth currently receiving gender-affirming health care be taken off the course of treatment by the end of 2024. Providers who specialize in gender-affirming treatments say there is no length of time that would make discontinuing care safe, pointing to the risk of suicide.
Studies approximate 80% of transgender youth have considered suicide, and 40% report at least one suicide attempt. Research also indicates gender-affirming health care leads to improved mental health outcomes.
Horton’s bill is similar to a Florida law critics refer to as a “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Her proposal is much broader and would have applied to grades K-12, where Florida’s law covers up to the third grade.
Horton’s legislation would have applied to any school employee or volunteer, and it covers discussions in the classroom and during extracurricular activity, meaning it would effectively outlaw Gay Straight Alliance clubs.
While proponents of Crews’ proposal argue the bill prioritizes parental rights, teachers with religious or moral objections could opt to override parental consent to use a student’s given name, also called a deadname, as well as pronouns associated with their sex assigned at birth. Referencing a person by pronouns other than how they identify themselves is referred to as misgendering.
The Crews bill provided no recourse for educators with a religious or moral objection to deadnaming or misgendering their students.
Parental rights in question
At the core of Crews’ proposal is his belief that parents have the right to know whether their kids are transgender.
“I don’t think it’s ever good for the parents to not to know what’s going on in school, and it ensures the rights of parents as primary caregivers to know what’s occurring in their children’s lives,” Crews said when his bill came up in the Senate Education Committee in June.
Advocates have raised concerns about what happens when parents find out — and don’t approve — when their children identify as transgender.
A survey from the Trevor Project found that 38% of transgender women, 39% of transgender men and 35% of nonbinary youth experienced homelessness as a result of parental rejection.
The override makes Edwards the first governor in modern Louisiana history to have more than one veto overturned, surpassing Buddy Roemer and Edwin Edwards.
Veto sessions are rare in Louisiana. Just three have occurred in approximately the past 50 years — all of them in John Bel Edwards’ second term as his relationship with the Republican-controlled legislature became more tense. Lawmakers handled the Roemer and Edwin Edwards vetoes during regular legislative sessions.
(Reporters Piper Hutchinson, Wes Muller and Julie O’Donoghue and Editor Greg LaRose contributed to this article)