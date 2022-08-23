Nelson
Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, listens to testimony during an April 7, 2022, meeting of the special House committee investigating the death of Ronald Greene in state police custody. (Greg LaRose | Louisiana Illuminator)

A Louisiana lawmaker plans to make another attempt to stop the promotion of third-graders who repeatedly fail reading assessments. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, said he will bring back a bill that narrowly failed this year after the latest LEAP test results show a continued decline in reading scores.

“Much has been written about Louisiana’s literacy crisis. Unfortunately, many of our students can’t read it,” Nelson said in a statement Monday.



