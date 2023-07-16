guns
Louisiana was one of 20 states signing a bill to reverse a ban on assault weapons in Delaware (Delaware Governor's Office Photo).

A coalition of 20 attorneys general is requesting the U.S. Court of Appeals reverse a district court decision upholding Delaware's ban on "assault weapons" and certain magazines.

Republican Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen led the group in filing an amicus brief in support of the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association, Inc., in their case against the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security. They argue two Delaware bills violate the Second Amendment.



