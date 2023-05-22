conceal carry
Members of the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice voted 8-1 to approve the concealed carry House Bill to lower the age to 18.

A Louisiana House committee reviewed numerous gun bills on Tuesday, with some approved, and others rejected or involuntarily deferred.

Members of the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice voted 8-1 to approve House Bill 131, sponsored by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, to allow a person over the age of 18 to carry a concealed firearm, as long as they’re not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law.







