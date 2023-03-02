Bourbon Street is in the heart of New Orleans' French Quarter.
Projected state and local tax revenues from hotels are expected to eclipse pre-pandemic levels this year to bring more than $1 billion to Louisiana.

An Oxford Economic Analysis released by the American Hotel & Lodging Association on Tuesday estimates 2023 state and local taxes generated by hotels will come in at $1,000,570,892, 5.1% higher than in the $951 million collected in 2019.



