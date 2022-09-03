monkey pox

There had been 186 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Louisiana as of Thursday. Almost all of the Louisiana cases (91%) have been found in men, the majority of the cases (60%) are also among people ages 30 to 49. (file photo).

The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday expanded the list of people who are eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine after the state received 6,000 additional doses from the federal government.

Health care providers are now allowed to give the vaccine to any person who they deem high risk. Initially, the vaccine was mostly limited to men who have sex with men, transgender women and nonbinary people assigned the male sex at birth.



