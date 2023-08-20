oil
A cemetery of rusted oil well pumpjacks (file photo).

Contractors working for the state plugged more than 500 orphaned oil and gas wells through the first half of 2023, tripling the average yearly pace with the help of $37.7 million in federal funds.

Louisiana Department of Natural Resources Secretary Tom Harris recently announced contractors have plugged 519 orphaned oil and gas well sites since mid-January, surpassing the yearly record by the state's Oilfield Site Restoration program by 239 wells.



