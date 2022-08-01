Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Louisiana is receiving little cash for a natural resource scarce in many western states: water. For more than half a century, the state has given away much of its water to private industry and sold the rest without knowing its actual value.

The issue was the focal point of a Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report presented Thursday at a meeting of the state’s Water Resources Commission. The public board proposes legislation to regulate and conserve the state’s freshwater resources, including underground aquifers and surface sources such as lakes, rivers and streams.



Tags