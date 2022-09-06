090722-news-trafficgfx

Labor Day weekend in Louisiana appears to have possibly reversed a troubling trend of fatal accidents in the state.

Notoriously, the second most dangerous holiday car travel time of the year is Labor Day weekend.

Locally, it was largely quiet for serious traffic accidents. However, Louisiana fatal traffic statistics over the last few years dating back to 2020 are on a tragic pace.



