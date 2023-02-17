Gun wall rack with rifles
A gun wall rack with rifles (file photo).

The Louisiana State Bond Commission might further limit the state’s business with large banks based on their dealings with gun manufacturers and energy companies. Critics fear such a restriction could cost taxpayers more money by limiting competition for the state’s banking business.

Bond commission members intend to interview representatives from a handful of banks next week about their firearms and energy policies. If the banks’ views don’t align with the perspective of the Republican-majority commission, they could be removed from a list of qualified institutions that are invited to bid on state business, including an upcoming $275 million bond sale.



