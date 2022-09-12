Purchase Access

Louisiana legislators called for significant reforms to the state’s child welfare system during an oversight hearing Tuesday that follows two recent child deaths from abuse and neglect.

The Senate Health and Welfare Committee met at the Capitol with administrators from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the agency responsible for investigating and responding to allegations of child abuse and neglect. The discussion covered problems the agency faces with heavy case loads for workers, staffing shortages and toxic work environments.



