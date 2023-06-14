Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards said, "To do that (increase spending) in a time when our fiscal situation is better than it ever has been, when we have more money in the bank than we have ever and when our fiscal forecast is so strong — is just ridiculous."

Louisiana lawmakers significantly increased the state’s spending cap to approve a total of $51 billion in spending for the fiscal year that starts July 1, a plan that’s drawing criticism from both the governor and fiscal conservatives.

The legislature devolved into chaos on Thursday as lawmakers voted to approve the budget plan in the House following compromises between proposed House and Senate budgets devised by a six-member conference committee. The chaos included objections from conservatives who criticized the rushed vote during the last half-hour of the session.







