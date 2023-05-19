Capital
Lawmakers want fiscal relief for taxpayers. But is it possible?

A coalition of Louisiana organizations calls on lawmakers to "adopt a responsible budget for FY2024" that doesn’t increase the state’s spending cap.

The Pelican Institute, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, Americans for Prosperity Louisiana, Louisiana Family Forum and several others released a statement Tuesday outlining key principles for a responsible budget that would set the state up "to make a real difference for the future of Louisiana."







