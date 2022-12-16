Mallie Bowers of First Federal Bank of Louisiana in Lake Charles has been installed as president of the Louisiana Bankers Education Council. Bowers succeeds Chad Burgess of Citizens National Bank, N.A., in Bossier City.
Burgess will serve as immediate past president on the LBEC executive council for the next year.
Other council members elected were:
President-Elect Kathryn Richard of Bank of Zachary
Secretary/Treasurer Robbin Hardee of Crescent Bank in New Orleans
Education Chairman Blaine Hodges of Community Bank of Louisiana in Mansfield
Membership Chairman Josh Perot of Louisiana National Bank in Ruston
Councilmen at Large:
Councilman at Large Hunter Creed of United Community Bank in Raceland
Councilman at Large Ashley Hebert of Farmers-Merchants Bank and Trust in Breaux Bridge
Councilman at Large Chelsea Higginbotham of b1BANK in Rayville
Councilman at Large Janna LeBlanc of Community First Bank in New Iberia
Councilman at Large Jeff Lee of Home Federal Bank in Shreveport
Councilman at Large Minh Luu of Peoples Bank and Trust in New Roads
Councilman at Large Dustin Parker of Caldwell Bank and Trust in Winnsboro
Councilman at Large Donald Quintana of Gulf Coast Bank and Trust in Mandeville
Councilman at Large Amber Smith of First Guaranty Bank in Bossier City
The mission of the Louisiana Bankers Education Council is to facilitate banker development and promote financial literacy outreach to Louisiana bankers by:
• Elementary school financial literacy education, i.e. Bank-at-School
• High school financial literacy education, i.e. Simply Banking
• College Freshman Scholarships
• 365 to Rich Bank Shadow Day
• Louisiana JumpStart Coalition – partnering with others to promote financial literacy throughout Louisiana
• LBA Leadership School
• Professional development for bankers
• Manage the Louisiana Bankers Education Foundation which funds the above programs