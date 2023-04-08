The Village of Loreauville is offering a chance to step into the past and imagine the odyssey of the first Acadians with the dedication of the Acadian Odyssey Monument.
A chance to re-imagine the arduous 1765 journey that began in Acadie in Nova Scotia and ended on the Teche Ridge is now possible thanks to the coordinated efforts of Loreauville Mayor Brad Clifton’s Office and the Acadian Odyssey Commission.
The monument has been erected on 121 Bridge St. in downtown Loreauville to commemorate the historic event.
The monument is one of only two in Louisiana and 17 worldwide dedicated to those who were deported from Halifax (Nova Scotia) and scattered to various locations around the globe. \
Other monuments already exist in Houma, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and in France. According to the SNA (Societe’ Nationale de l’Acadie) website, the mandate of the Acadian Odyssey Commission is three-fold: to commemorate the expulsion and odyssey of the Acadian people, to promote awareness of Acadian history and culture and to promote the region of Acadie.
The monument is an homage to the perseverance of the Acadians whose tenacity and faith led them through the tragic event of the “The Great Upheaval” or “Le Grand Derangement.” Visitors to 121 Bridge St. will be able to read in French and English details of the odyssey the Acadians endured and trace the different routes of various Acadian exiles.
From the vantage point of the monument, it is not difficult at all to feel the connection to those long-ago founders of Acadiana.
For the village of Loreauville, the installment of the monument is only the beginning. The
Mayor’s Office along with members of the community plan to develop park space and to renovate buildings currently on the site.
The village will dedicate the newest Acadian Odyssey Monument at a public celebration on April 27 at 10 a.m.