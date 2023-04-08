The Village of Loreauville is offering a chance to step into the past and imagine the odyssey of the first Acadians with the dedication of the Acadian Odyssey Monument.

A chance to re-imagine the arduous 1765 journey that began in Acadie in Nova Scotia and ended on the Teche Ridge is now possible thanks to the coordinated efforts of Loreauville Mayor Brad Clifton’s Office and the Acadian Odyssey Commission.



