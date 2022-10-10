The third annual Loreauville Pumpkin Patch took place this past week to get residents of the village in the Halloween spirit.
Put on by the Loreauville Community Project, the annual event brings hundreds of pumpkins to Loreauville Park along with various games and food for the families attending.
“It’s going good, this is our first night,” organizer Kirsten Bourque said Thursday.
Bourque said this year’s pumpkin patch had gotten some special upgrades by organizers, including carnival style games that were located throughout the Loreauville Park building.
“We upgraded this year and we’re really excited,” Bourque said.
Mayor Brad Clifton estimated more than 200 pumpkins that had arrived at this year’s patch.
The pumpkin patch event began in 2019 after Loreauville Community Project members got the idea to give the village a pumpkin patch similar to surrounding municipalities. The idea beame a reality after enthusiasm for a pumpkin patch in Loreauville gained traction in the community.
The annual event even took place in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when organizers took special reservations for families in order to keep the event safe.
Bourque called Thursday’s opening day a success for the Loreauville Community Project, and that children were excited to see the upgrades that were featured during this year’s event.
“Looking at the pictures on Facebook, it’s so humbling to see our community come out and enjoy something,” she said.
Loreauville’s pumpkin patch started on Thursday and ended Saturday.