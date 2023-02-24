centerpiece Loreauville celebrates Mardi Gras BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Feb 24, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Loreauville Mardi Gras Parade rolled through Main Street Tuesday with hundreds turning out to the village to take part in holiday festivities.Floats, ATVs and dancing schools rolled through downtown Loreauville as part of the event, which was one of the only parades that took place in Iberia Parish during Mardi Gras.Also called the Papa Red Dog Parade, the Loreauville Mardi Gras is one of the largest annual events in the village.Children and families packed the streets to receive throws, and many even brought their own equipment to cook during the day while the parade processed through the village. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Folklore Motor Vehicles Roads And Traffic Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian February 24, 2023 5 hrs ago Most Popular Oh, Mickey, you’re so fine!: NISH cheerleaders make history at Walt Disney World Pellerin 'honored' for Teacher of the Year Award Suspect in Sunday's Iberia Parish homicide now in custody Mayor vetoes Cleco agreement Sunday fatal accident claims lives of two family members Gardenview celebrates Mardi Gras 'I'm really excited': NISH baseball brimming with optimism as season kicks off St. Martin Parish man killed in Sunday shooting in Lafayette ARREST REPORTS Westgate Tigers turn to youth as baseball season begins Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit