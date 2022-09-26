SLCC
Buy Now

More than $80,000 in scholarships was awarded to students at South Louisiana Community College for the current Fall semester.

Through the generosity of companies and individuals in Acadiana, these students will have a portion or nearly all of their education for the Fall semester paid. Recipients include a diverse mix of majors at SLCC, from Registered Nursing and Nondestructive Testing Technology (NDT) to General Studies and Industrial Technology. The students also attend campuses throughout SLCC’s footprint across eight parishes.



Tags