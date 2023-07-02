Joyce Perro is a go-getter but more than that, she is a go-giver.
Perro created the Perro's Blessing Outreach Ministries Inc, a local ministry in New Iberia that gives back to those in need. Their mission is all about displaying the love of Christ through charitable functions that will improve their communities.
Perro founded her ministry three years ago but it has been in the works for years. With a love for helping others, Perro wanted to do just that but didn’t know where to start. After praying about it for more than 20 years with her husband Emick, she said 2020 was the best time to start for them.
Ever since Perro said God told her now was the time to do something for her community, she has used her own resources to do what she can. She is not working for herself. She is working for God and her community.
“I go out and give everything that is needed in the community,” Perro said. “I feed hot meals in the community. I give groceries monthly to people who are in need of groceries… and I give donations.”
But she can’t do it without help from others, too.
Perro and her outreach program is fortunate enough to receive generous donations from various organizations, including food donations from Second Harvest Food Bank, allowing her to give back to her community.
Every third Saturday of the month, Perro's Blessing Outreach Ministries Inc donates groceries at Perro’s church, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, as well as prepares and serves a hot meal on the last Saturday of the month in various locations around town.
“I am just a person who reaches out to someone in the community,” Perro said.
Perro is a native to New Iberia and she sees how much she and her program can and is impacting those who need food, shelter or just assurance that with God, with their faith, everything will turn out for the better.
At the end of the day, Perro doesn’t do it for fame or to be appreciated. She does it for the Glory of God. And she does it because she loves to give back to others. Its what was taught to her by her family. And she wants to instill that same love.
Some people might not ask even if they need help. But when Perro sees a vision come to her and she sees someone struggling, she said she knows what to do.
“This person may need help, this person may be hungry,” Perro said. “I do it just to do it and to help them out.”
If she has it, she is going to give it to them. Each and every day, and that’s what drives her. It's what helps her in her faith. Because she knows God is helping to guide her.
She said she was told once that faith is the size of a mustard seed. And if you live off of faith and pray, its all you will ever need. It's a big testimony to her.
“You pray to God, leave it alone and God is going to come through,” Perro said.
Perro's Blessing Outreach Ministries Inc: If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, you can reach out to Joyce personally. She is always here to help: (337) 347-3820.