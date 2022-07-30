guns

Honorably discharged veterans, national guard members, and active duty personnel stationed in Louisiana will no longer have to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon (file photo).

On August 1, honorably discharged veterans, national guard members, and active duty personnel stationed in Louisiana will no longer have to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

The change has been welcomed by many members of the firearms community, but one local instructor said that the new law may have a bigger learning curve than some expect.



