Cajun Coast Search and Rescue is providing relief for victims of last week’s tornado in New Iberia.
Toney Wade with Cajun Coast said the group has been supplying heaters, clothing, blankets and an assortment of emergency supplies since the storm hit the area.
“We have already helped a bunch of families, we’ve provided a ton already and we have a lot more,” Wade said. “We know we haven’t helped everyone affected.
The group has stationed themselves on Henry Street in Southport subdivision, where several mobile homes received some of the worst damage from last week’s storm.
Wade said Cajun Coast will likely remain in the area until Wednesday night. After that, supplies will still be available upon request.
Residents in the Southport area are still reeling from the devastating effects of last week’s tornado, which touched down in the subdivision destroying several apartment buildings and mobile homes particularly in Montaigne and Henry streets.
Aid has been pouring out to the community from within New Iberia and neighboring areas who devoted aid and supplies to Southport over the past few days. Red Cross and Catholic Charities have also been heavily involved in the cleanup effort following the tornado.
Although the brunt of the damage was focused in two or three areas within Southport, there were several buildings that received exterior damage as a result of the storm as well.
Wade said Cajun Coast has been cooking food in addition to doling out supplies to people in the area who are still attempting to deal with the damage of the storm.
For those interested in seeking aid from Cajun Coast, Wade said that those interested can call him at 318-732-1261 or contact Cajun Coast Search and Rescue by messaging the group on Facebook.