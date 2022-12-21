rescue
With recovery efforts still underway from last week's tornado, Cajun Coast Search and Rescue is offering aid to anyone still recovering from the weather damage. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN

Cajun Coast Search and Rescue is providing relief for victims of last week’s tornado in New Iberia.

Toney Wade with Cajun Coast said the group has been supplying heaters, clothing, blankets and an assortment of emergency supplies since the storm hit the area.



