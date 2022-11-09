Tuesday's Iberia Parish School Board election for four board seats saw two incumbent victories, one incumbent loss and a December runoff to decide a final seat by the end of the night.
In Districts 2 and 3, Elvin Pradia and Jay McDonald both handily defeated candidates vying for the seat. In District 14, Rachel Toups will be starting her first term as a board member after defeating incumbent Kenric Fremin.
A runoff election to be held Dec. 10 will take place for the District 10 seat between incumbent Rachel Segura and Suzette Charpentier as well.
District 2
Elvin “Dee” Pradia won by 91 votes. Pradia received 372 votes or 57% of the votes against candidate Whiland Williams.
Pradia served on the school board for 21 years, and this is his first time actually campaigning.
“I’ve always run unopposed, so this was a little stressful. Definitely different,” Pradia said.
This is Pradias final term in office due to term limits set upon school board members.
District 3
Jay Mcdonald won over Ragen Borel by 245 votes. He received 721 votes or 60% of the total votes.
McDonald said he is ready to pick up where he left off and to continue supporting the community and education system of District 3.
“We have been very successful. With COVID and the difficult times in our economy, we still thrived. I’ve been on the board seven times, which I think is a testament that we are doing something right. Not everyone agrees with me, but I’m not a career politician, I’m a career public servant,” McDonald said
Ragen Borel, an independent, received 40%, or 476, of the votes. Although this was her first campaign, she accepted her loss positively, calling it a learning experience.
“I’ve got a lot to take away from this experience. I learned a lot about or school board, its members, policy, my neighbors and my community,” Borel said.
Borel said she had never been involved with politics but saw an opportunity in the school board.
“I wanted to get involved with our local democracy, and even more with local education. Helping our kids thrive was a massive part of it,” she said.
District 10
Suzette Charpentier, a Republican, and incumbent Rachel Segura are stuck in a runoff.
Charpentier received 49% of the votes, or 695 votes, whereas Segura received 32% of the votes or 458 total. The other 18% went to Democrat Joshua Trosclair.
Charpentier is the only candidate with a background in education. She was in education for 30 years, with 20 years of education administration experience.
“I think experience matters”, Charpentier said, “and attending the meetings, and listening to the people. They matter. I want to get in and find out what the community wants and figure out what they need. I think I proved to the community and to the people that I really want to put families and students first.”
Segura, the incumbent, has 12 years of experience in the school board and said if she wins the runoff, she would continue to serve the community the best that she could in her final term of office.
“I’ll be doing the same thing I’ve done every day for the last 12 years, which is to try and make our district a little better every single day,” Segura said.
District 14
Rachel Toups won the election by 210 votes. She received 58% of the votes or 725 total votes.
Toups, with no party affiliation, said she has a wide and varied plan for improving education in her district. She wants to separate politics from education, improve the grading scale and set up basic finance education requirements for students before they graduate.
She said she hoped this will more adequately prepare students for their adult lives.
Toups said she wants to go back to the basics and have action.
“I want to propel our students and schools higher in Iberia Parish. I want to fix things. No pointing fingers, just working together to fix problems in our schools and for our students.
"As a parent, I know the daily struggles that parents go through, and I hear their voices. To know what we need to fix, we have to attend PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) meetings, speak to parents and actually listen to what they have to say,” Toups said.
Incumbent Kenric Fremin received 42% of the vote or 518 total votes.
If he had won, it would have marked his final term due to term limits. He served the school board for around 18 years, and he said he would have enjoyed finishing out his final term.
Fremin received a lung transplant two years ago, which he said made it difficult to physically campaign this year.
“I can’t run again. I’m 71 years old and I did what I could. I made phone calls and did remote polling, but I couldn’t go door-to-door and campaign as I did in the past. With things the way they are, I can’t do as much, especially with COVID around,” Fremin said.