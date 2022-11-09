Tuesday's Iberia Parish School Board election for four board seats saw two incumbent victories, one incumbent loss and a December runoff to decide a final seat by the end of the night. 

In Districts 2 and 3, Elvin Pradia and Jay McDonald both handily defeated candidates vying for the seat. In District 14, Rachel Toups will be starting her first term as a board member after defeating incumbent Kenric Fremin.



