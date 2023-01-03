milk
The drive helped 601 children and 231 families. 

The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center provided 1,324 gallons of milk to 601 children in 231 families during 2022 thanks to the organization’s Milk Fund Program.

The Milk Fund, which is done in partnership with The Daily Iberian, distributes milk to the needy in Iberia Parish as part of one of the center’s many services.



