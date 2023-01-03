The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center provided 1,324 gallons of milk to 601 children in 231 families during 2022 thanks to the organization’s Milk Fund Program.
The Milk Fund, which is done in partnership with The Daily Iberian, distributes milk to the needy in Iberia Parish as part of one of the center’s many services.
Executive Director John Indest said one of the recent recipients was a grandmother on disability and caring for six grandchildren.
“She was dealing with a large increase in her utility bills and needed food and clothing for the children as well,” Indest said. “The Center was able to help her with eight gallons of milk, her electric bill, clothing and food. She was very grateful as the volunteers prayed for her and the children.”
Indest said the Social Service Center is very grateful for the faithful donors who have continued to make the Milk Fund possible. The Milk Fund Program has operated for almost 45 years as a joint endeavor of the Daily Iberian and the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. Donations to the Milk Fund can be sent to the Daily Iberian or to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. Memorial donations are also encouraged.
“The Milk Fund continues to help the children in need in our community,” Indest said.
In addition to providing milk to children in 2022, the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center also provided clothing to 876 families, food to 2075 families and housing and utility assistance to 3,900 families. The Center also provided clients with information on resources available in the community, guidance on saving money on utilities and good nutrition.
Donations to the utility and housing assistance program can be sent to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center at 432 Bank Ave., New Iberia LA 70560 or on-line through their website (www.dischdeclouetsocialservicecenter.org).
School uniforms and other clothing, diapers, bedding, towels and household items can be dropped off at the center, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Milk Fund donations during the month of November included Star Pilgrim Baptist Church in Paul D. Landry in November. In December, Peggy Klingler and Paul D. Landry donated to the program.