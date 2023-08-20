One of the pillars of Christianity is to help others. Christ teaches you to love and help those who need it. Tina and her husband Harry were given a hand from a local youth group. Tina said she is forever grateful for the support she was shown.
One Sunday morning in July, Tina Hebert and her husband, Harry, were blessed by the kindness of strangers.
Harry is a deacon at Trinity Baptist Church in New Iberia. Because of health issues, he is unable to do anything physically demanding. One thing he and his wife needed was some work done around their house.
A group of teenagers from the Church of Christ in New Iberia as well as some from a Texas church, pitched it to help Tina and her husband. They showed up early one Sunday ready to help the Teche Area residents.
They worked together to paint their home, giving it the care and love it needed at that time. It meant a lot to Tina, and her husband.
“They scraped down our house, they primed it and painted it,” Tina, a Kansas native, said “It made a world of a difference.”
Their home got the tender loving care it needed. Their home looks brand new and clean, Tina said. Something they both can be proud of.
Tina said she is forever grateful for the kindness those kids showed her and her husband that day. She said the youth group was very outgoing and kind to her and her husband. In the sweltering heat, they didn’t stop.
“It was just a true blessing,” TIna said.
One of the pillars of Christianity is to help others in need. One aspect of the Bible that explains that act of kindness to others can be found in 1 Peter 4:10: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms.”
But for Tina and her husband, she said one of the great parts of a person’s faith, no matter their beliefs, is to help others who need help.
“As long as you have the love of Christ in you, you will be able to help other people,” Tina said. “Like you are supposed to, like the Bible wants you to.”
No matter where you go in life, no matter what you do in life, Christ will alway be with you, and He will show you the way, Tina siad. If you see someone in need, you should do your best to help them.
Hope and faith are two parts of Christianity that are felt each and every day with the love and actions of others. Tina said seeing that kind of support from a local youth group gives her hope for the next generation.
“For them to want to do what the Lord wants Him to do already, there is hope for the next generation coming up,” Tina said.
Tina and her husband still live their lives by Christ and do what they can for others. From helping to bring a neighbor's trash out, to watching someone’s child that needs it, Tina does what she can for who she can.
“If people would do more of that, just show love, it would make a big difference,” Tina said.
Like that of a mustard seed, Tina said as long as you have faith in God and His work, everything will be ok in your life.