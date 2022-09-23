DAR Luncheon (1)
State Rep. Blake Miguez keeps the Southwest District of the Louisiana State Daughters of the American Revolution informed and entertained during the organization's event marking Constitution Week on Sept. 17. Pictured from left to right are JoAnn Caillouet, Charlotte Schneider, Blake Miguez and Cheryl Gott.

 Image provided by Bill Potocki

In recognition of Constitution Week (Sept. 17 - 23) the Southwest District of the Louisiana State Daughters of the American Revolution (LSDAR) held a luncheon at Landry’s Restaurant on Sept. 17.

The event was hosted by the New Iberia Chapter LSDAR and was attended by 60 members and guests representing seven of the nine chapters in the District. LSDAR State Regent Cheryl Gott was also in attendance.



