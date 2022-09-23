State Rep. Blake Miguez keeps the Southwest District of the Louisiana State Daughters of the American Revolution informed and entertained during the organization's event marking Constitution Week on Sept. 17. Pictured from left to right are JoAnn Caillouet, Charlotte Schneider, Blake Miguez and Cheryl Gott.
In recognition of Constitution Week (Sept. 17 - 23) the Southwest District of the Louisiana State Daughters of the American Revolution (LSDAR) held a luncheon at Landry’s Restaurant on Sept. 17.
The event was hosted by the New Iberia Chapter LSDAR and was attended by 60 members and guests representing seven of the nine chapters in the District. LSDAR State Regent Cheryl Gott was also in attendance.
A silent auction was held prior to the luncheon to raise money for New Iberia Chapter projects, including providing copies of the Constitution to students in local high schools. State Rep. Blake Miguez, who was the event's guest speaker, spoke on the importance of the Constitution, and gave a legislative update on bills in the Louisiana Legislature that are directly related to constitutional rights. In addition to the celebratory luncheon, New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt signed a proclamation making Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week in New Iberia.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a service organization dedicated to historic preservation, education and patriotism. Many of their projects include supporting our military and veterans, promoting constitutional awareness and community support. Membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution is open to any woman who can trace her ancestry to a patriot in the American Revolution.
For more information on membership contact New Iberia Chapter Regent Charlotte Schneider at newiberiadar@gmail.com