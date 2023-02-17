Local churches from all over Acadiana are coordinating to raise funds to continue to help those affected by the December tornado in New Iberia.
The Rev. Kevin Rowe, president of the Acadiana Churches Disaster Network and pastor of Cornerstone Cowboy Church in New Iberia, said the ACDN has established a Gofundme account to support those still needing financial assistance to rebuild following the loss or destruction of their homes two months ago.
Rowe said that the disaster barely missed the threshold for FEMA and the federal government to offer up their services to those affected by the storm, and members of the church coalition are stepping up to try and fill that void.
“There was about $8.2 million worth of damage, and FEMA doesn’t step in until there’s $8.7,” Rowe said. “It’s not FEMA’s fault, you’ve got to put the line somewhere, but it leaves the opportunity for the church and God to step up and do what we’re supposed to do which is help our brothers and sisters.”
Rowe said the ACDN had been mobilized in the Southport area almost immediately following the wake of the tornado damage. A group of about 60 volunteers spent time removing debris and tarping houses on four streets in the area that was most affected by the tornado.
“That was all volunteer work, now it’s time to rebuild,” Rowe said.
Along with the Gofundme, the ACDN has also partnered with Raising Canes for a fundraiser at every Acadiana location on March 5. Those purchasing food between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Lafayette, New Iberia, Broussard and Opelousas locations will have that money go to the recovery effort.