The Rev. Kevin Rowe, president of the Acadiana Churches Disaster Network, said the organization is working hard to raise money for those affected by the December tornado. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Local churches from all over Acadiana are coordinating to raise funds to continue to help those affected by the December tornado in New Iberia.

The Rev. Kevin Rowe, president of the Acadiana Churches Disaster Network and pastor of Cornerstone Cowboy Church in New Iberia, said the ACDN has established a Gofundme account to support those still needing financial assistance to rebuild following the loss or destruction of their homes two months ago.



