Thanks to an investment in video and audio by New Iberia City Council for the city police department, officers will have body cameras and multiple dash cameras in vehicles starting Dec. 12.

If an officer is at the scene of a crime and the person starts running, within seconds, every officer and dispatch employee will have photos of the person, the license plate and the images have GPS technology.



