The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival kicks off Friday, with the first day of the annual event cramming in more talks, discussions and things to do for literary lovers than they can handle.
The day begins with an exhibit from L’Acadian Art Guild at the Iberia Parish Main Library from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will feature original artwork from artists in the local area that New Iberia natives and those from out of town can both enjoy.
Also starting at 8:30 a.m. is a talk at the Sliman Theater on New Iberia jazz legend Bunk Johnson. Barry Martyn, a jazz musician from London, England has written books and explored all avenues on the life and career on Johnson, and will be presenting the talk on his life and legacy in jazz.
The talk will also mention the Bunk Johnson Creative Arts Academy music program, which is currently in its infancy and has long been desired by many in the New Iberia music community.
At 9:30 a.m. Barry Ancelet will give his own talk called “The Sounds of Iberia Parish.”
Ancelet, a folklorist based in Lafayette, will center the talk around research conducted around the folklore and musicology of Cajun and Creole music and the connections he has found in relation to New Iberia. The talk will also discuss how the “old sounds” of Iberia Parish continue to influence the contemporary Louisiana French music scene.
A Toddler Lit Jam is scheduled to take place 11 a.m. Friday at the Iberia Parish Library Main Branch where children ages 1-3 are invited to dance and make musical instruments as part of the festival.
At 10:30 a.m., Ashley Oliphant and Beth Yarbrough will be discussing their findings from a book they co-authored on Jean Lafitte at the Shadows Visitor’s Center.
“Jean Laffite Revealed: Unraveling One of America’s Longest-Running Mysteries” takes a fresh look at the various myths and legends surrounding one of the last great pirates, according to a synopsis of the book.
The annual Dave’s Haunts and Jaunts Bus Tour begins at 11:30, with those interested needing to purchase a ticket for the event. The tour brings fans of the author James Lee Burke series to several locations in the Teche Area that are mentioned in his Dave Robicheaux series.
A talk on the historical and theological integrity of the Bible as a literary work will be presented at 11:30 a.m. at the Sliman Theater, and will be presented by the Rev. Mark Toups.
At 1:45 p.m., a talk for those aspiring to write for magazines will be held at the Shadows Visitor’s Center by Rien Fertel, and will be followed by another talk on “Fanning Your Creative Spark” by award winning author Mary Beth Magee at 3 p.m.
Former Louisiana Poet Laureat John Warner Smith will be giving a talk Iberia Parish Library Main Branch at 3:45 p.m.
A talk for those interested in publishing a book will follow at the Shadows Visitor’s Center at 4:45 p.m.
Finally, the Jazz It Up Opening Reception, which serves as the official start of the literary festival and is a ticketed event, will take place at Shadows-on-the-Teche at 6 p.m.