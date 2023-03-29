The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival kicks off Friday, with the first day of the annual event cramming in more talks, discussions and things to do for literary lovers than they can handle.

The day begins with an exhibit from L’Acadian Art Guild at the Iberia Parish Main Library from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will feature original artwork from artists in the local area that New Iberia natives and those from out of town can both enjoy.



