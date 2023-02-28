The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival has announced the dates for this year’s festivities, with a full schedule of events highlighting the Teche Area’s rich literary and cultural heritage.
The festival takes place from March 31 to April 2 with a full slate of events that range from literary symposiums to a symphony concert.
The festival kicks off with a L’Acadien Art Guild Exhibit followed by events highlighting the history of jazz trumpeter Bunk Johnson, the history of music in Iberia Parish and a showing from Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy.
For aspiring writers, talks on how to write for a magazine and how to write and publish a book will take place as well. The first day will end with the Jazz it Up opening Reception at Shadows-on-the-Teche.
On April 1, a symposium at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on the works of well-known local author James Lee Burke will take place, along with an Authors Book Fair that typically takes place in downtown New Iberia.
Other events will include the Bookin It Along the Teche 5K Run, a panel discussion on writing and publishing Louisiana cookbooks, seafood cooking demonstrations and a Dave Robicheaux Walking Tour.
The second day of the festival will end with a Cajun Fais-Do-Do and Dinner, which will be a ticketed event.
The final day of the literary festival will include an adventure boat tour of Bayou Teche followed by a Live Oak Bike Tour. Symphony Sunday in the Park, which is annually put on by the Iberia Cultural Resources Association, will finish off the literary festival.
The festival regularly draws in tourists from all over the country, largely in part due to the influence of nationally-renowned artist James Lee Burke who set many of his Dave Robicheaux novels in New Iberia.
The literary festival has expanded over the years to include emphasis on other important Louisiana authors, and also as a way for local and aspiring writers to network and promote their own works.