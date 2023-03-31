The Books Along the Teche continues Saturday and ends Sunday with a variety of events that draws hundreds locally and across the country to New Iberia.
Events begin at 8:45 a.m. with the Bookin’ It Along the Teche Run, a 5K run and one mile walk that Begins in Bouligny Plaza and winds through the New Iberia Historic District.
A book fair will be held down Main Street throughout the day where local authors will be able to sell their products to those walking through downtown New Iberia during the day.
The event will be followed by a panel discussion at the Sliman Theater beginning at 9 a.m. on writing and publishing Louisiana cookbooks. Moderator Stanley Dry and presenters Marcelle Bienvenu and Gerald Patout will discuss why people love and use Cajun cookbooks.
A Children’s Book Fair will begin at 9 a.m. at Rodrigue Park, where children in grades 4-6 will participate in a short story contest and judged as part of the festival. The winner of the contest will be published in The Daily Iberian as part of the prize.
A University of Louisiana at Lafayette symposium will take place at 10 a.m. at the Iberia Parish Main Library that will be dealing with author James Lee Burke. The keynote speaker will be Kim Hoffmeister-Rzotiewicz of Marengo Community High School in McHenry County, Illinois.
A ticketed food demonstration is slated for 10:15 at the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion in Bouligny Plaza and will play host to Marcelle Bienvenu, a renowned cookbook author and food writer.
At 10:30 a.m., event-goers will be able to enjoy a live podcast at Preservation Bar and Grill featuring Ainsley Britain. The podcast and workshop will have Britain recounting her experience of becoming a published author and give steps on how to do the same.
The Iberia Performing Arts League will be hosting a Reader’s Theater that will also be taking place at 10:30 a.m. and will have cast members present onstage dialogue from “The Book of Lost Friends.”
A ticketed event involving writer Lisa Wingate will take place from noon to 2:45 p.m. Wingate will give a book club on “The Book of Lost Friends” as well as give a keynote presentation at the Sliman Theater.
At 3 p.m., Ted Jackson will give a talk at the Sliman Theater regarding “You Ought To Do A Story About Me,” a redemptive story of a fallen-from-grace NFL player, discovered by a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist on the streets of New Orleans, and the transformative friendship that binds them.
Local author Morgan Richard Olivier will be presenting a talk at 4:30 p.m. at the Shadows Visitors Center on her book “The Tears That Taught Me.”
A ticketed Cajun Fais Do Do will end Saturday’s activities at 6 p.m. at Bouligny Plaza and the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion.
The festival ends on Sunday with the Iberia Cultural Resources Association’s annual Symphony Sunday in the Park to be held at New Iberia City Park at 3 p.m.
The concert will include a selection of songs from the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.