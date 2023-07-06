Chuck Ransonet isn’t like most men.
Ransonet is a humble man, typically found on his man-made house boat he built a few years back or in his shop, working away on wood carvings or one of his many projects that he has yet to complete on his almost two-acre land in St. Martinville.
A salt and pepper beard with callused hands, Ransonet is quiet in demeanor but loud in his convictions.
Convictions that were taught to him at an early age.
“My daddy made me like that,” the Loreauville native said. “He was my hero.”
Ransonet works as a contract trapper for his business Atchafalaya Trapping, where he works in three different parishes. His job is to prevent flooding that is created by wildlife.
“The area that I work in has lots of agriculture,” Ransonet said. “Corn, beans, thousands of acres of hardwoods.”
“Hardwood trees cannot handle standing water. Beavers inundate an area with water causing trees to die.” “These beavers can plug and flood these areas as fast as we can,” Ransonet said.
Not all the areas in the parishes that Ransonet serves are in need of his services, but for the ones that are, he goes out there four days a week, for 10 hour days hunting and trapping hog, beaver, coyote and otter. One good aspect about his job is he also participates in a relocation program for otters.
“I don’t have to kill everything that I trap,” Ransonet said. “I catch otters unharmed and relocate them.”
Working with different animal organizations and programs, Ransonet catches the otters and puts them in zoos, aquariums, and wildlife refuges. Two baby otters were raised by Ransonet and his wife that made it all the way to Czechoslovakia.
“That’s pretty cool,” Ransonet said. “We save a lot of animals.”
Ryan Schaefer is a big influence for Ransonet and Louisiana trapping. Schafer is who introduced Ransonet to the relocation programs.
Ransonet’s rigorous work in trapping day in and day out garnered the attention of then-student and filmmaker Brian Rodriguez with Rodriguez Productions, who featured Ransonet in a documentary called “Wilderness Craftsman: The Life and Legacy of Chuck Ransonet.
The film features Ransonet’s passion for nature, dedication to his craft, and deep respect for the
Louisiana outdoors. Chuck’s story comes to life, showcasing the rich history and traditions of the region.
But, that is not the whole story.
“I’ve been trapping since I was a little kid,” Ransonet said. “That was a part of my childhood.”
Ransonet, now 54, learned at a young age from his father how to work with his hands. From fixing lawn mowers and brakes all the way to working a blow torch as young as 10 years old. Ransonet learned crafts that have helped him his whole life.
“That was my childhood,” Ransonet said.
When Ransonet was two years old, his father, Hayden, affectionately known to many as “Mutchie”, fell from a deer stand leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Chuck knew as he grew up that he had to become his dad’s right hand.
In spite of Mr. Mutchie’s disability, he knew how to work with his hands for various different skills. “If he couldn’t, he would improvise but regardless he always succeeded.” Mr. Mutchie is known for carving wooden spoons that entailed a scenery of trees marked with his initials.
“Wherever my dad went, I went,” Ransonet said. “I went to the truck to get him a beer. I went to get him a wrench. I did anything he needed or asked of me.”
The younger Ransonet took pride in helping his father whichever way he could. In his mind, he took it as he was his father’s bodyguard. Seeing how his dad was looked at in crutches,
Ransonet had a different frame of mind from early on.
“I learned all of the grown up things really early,” Ransonet said.
One day, a neighbor and his dad were looking for Mr. Mutchie to help change the brakes on their car. It was almost automatic what happened next.
“I’m coming,” the 10 year old Ransonet at the time said. “I grabbed my c-clamp and hopped on my bicycle and I went to their house.”
A 15-year-old and 40-year-old were both being taught by a young Ransonet how to change the brakes on a car. It was a lesson for them both. He was trying to explain to his son why Ransonet knew how to fix brakes on a car. He was exposed that way and that is why he knows as much as he does today.
A master of many, Ransonet isn’t ashamed to do what he needs to do to feed his family. Another life lesson taught to him not only by his father but also his mother, Earline Ransonet.
“ You might have to work for a lawn service one day because you were laid off from your job, or you have to take a job at McDonald’s,” Ransonet said. “This is humility. It’s part of manhood.”
After Mr. Mutchie’s accident, Mrs. Earline became the sole provider for her family.
“In my eyes, my mother was nothing short of fascinating as she took on multiple jobs to raise both myself and my sister,” Ransonet said. “My mom portrayed an excellent example of compassion and bravery as she worked fearlessly to tend to all that was required of her during these difficult years. I can honestly say she never complained about any of the sacrifices she
made to put me, my sister and my dad first.”
Her love was Unwavering and still is.
Sadly, Mr. Mutchie passed away in March of 2022. Today, Mrs. Earline continues to work two jobs including managing Gonsoulin Meat Market and as a beautician.
She lives in their family home in Loreauville.
Ransonet is married to his wife, Misti. Misti is employed with Broussard Poche’, LLP in New Iberia. Chuck is the step-father to her three children, daughter Rhyan, sons Seth and Ian. He jokes that he drives his wife crazy because he doesn’t stop working. And he doesn’t plan to. He wants to do this for as long as he can…until God says otherwise.
He loves what he does and it doesn’t feel like working to him.
“I love my life and I wouldn’t change it,” Ransonet said.