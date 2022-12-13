Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work together to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We know and understand that the threats that were experienced at New Iberia Senior High cause alarm for parents and students. However, in light of Monday's incident, we have to treat every report as a threat and follow our Emergency Management Procedures.
Unfortunately, rumors and false information complicate the job of our school staff and law enforcement. The statements that were reported to the school on Tuesday must be taken seriously and comprehensively investigated. The New Iberia Police Department had 16 officers on site working with school officials to conduct a thorough search of all students on campus. In order to protect the integrity of the search, students remained under lockdown protocols for the remainder of the school day. During that time, officials went through each corridor and classroom using walkthrough and hand-held
metal detectors to search for any weapons. There were NO weapons found during the search. As classes were cleared during the search, lunch was provided to students. Once the search concluded, the NIPD gave the all clear and students began to be dismissed at approximately 2:45 p.m.
We want our parents to know that New Iberia Senior High and the Iberia Parish School District will continue to cooperate with law enforcement to make decisions appropriate to ensure the safety of all students and staff on our
campus. Please be aware that our staff is on heightened alert and expect that we will continue to conduct searches as necessary to ensure everyone's safety. Additionally, students and parents can expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement around the school as we collaborate to protect our children.
Furthermore, continue to speak with your children and remind them that they should always report threats to school officials, but please do not perpetuate rumors and false information from unreliable sources. The school system made it a point to constantly communicate with parents to keep them informed throughout the day. We will continue to remain transparent and relay information as it becomes available for release. We will continue to work with our local law enforcement partners to investigate the origins of false threats and rumors. We will seek prosecution for anyone causing disruption to the safe operation of our schools.
Again, thank you for your support, cooperation, and patience as we continue to work together for our students, our teachers, and our school community.