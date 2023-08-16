Representatives Beau Beaullieu and Blake Miguez answer questions from the audience
Representatives Beau Beaullieu and Blake Miguez answer questions from the audience.

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce’s (GICC) Eggs and Issues breakfast event saw two legislators speak to the public about previous legislative decisions at the Sliman Theater Wednesday.

Eggs and Issues is a breakfast where representatives discuss past and upcoming legislation with members of the community.



