The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce’s (GICC) Eggs and Issues breakfast event saw two legislators speak to the public about previous legislative decisions at the Sliman Theater Wednesday.
Eggs and Issues is a breakfast where representatives discuss past and upcoming legislation with members of the community.
Of the six total legislators originally invited to speak, only representatives Blake Miguez of District 49 and Beau Beaullieu of District 48 could appear on the panel. Because it was a reschedule, several legislators simply couldn't make it with their schedules, so GICC President Thomas Falgout said they decided to just move forward with two representatives.
The 90-minute event featured a full house with over 110 people asking questions and getting involved.
Falgout wanted to emphasize the importance for the Chamber of Commerce to host events like Eggs and Issues.
“The chamber gives the business community an opportunity to sit in front of our legislative delegation and hear from them and ask questions of them. Sometimes, maybe without a chamber, we wouldn't have those opportunities,” Falgout said.
According to Falgout, the forum discussed several economic reform topics like homeowner’s insurance and Tort reform as business owners made up the majority of attendees. This is an ongoing trend, as local legislators have focused on economic development in the past.
“I can say in the time that I’ve been here, all of our state representatives and senators representing Iberia Parish have done phenomenal things for our parish from the help they gave us at the airport and the Port of Iberia, the different things that benefit our parish,” Falgout said.
Both representatives expressed excitement about the upcoming elections for governor and getting a chance to work with new state legislators. Some attendees expressed concerns over the election giving one political party greater control over legislation.
Both legislators also emphasized a sense of unity and that everyone is in it together from voters to legislators and their constituents. Falgout said the same about the chamber and its members for hosting Eggs and Issues.
“Without the people that support the chamber, the members, the businesses, we couldn’t push everything we do just to give us that opportunity and to provide an avenue for Eggs and Issues. I would love to see it continue for years to come,” Falgout concluded.
The GICC wanted to thank Jady Regard of the Cane River Pecan Company and Jayley Boutte of the Maison Teche Nursing Center for sponsoring the event.