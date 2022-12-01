Capital
Three more amendments are on the Dec. 10 ballot, the latest of more than 300 proposed changes to its constitution over the past 47 years – more than all but two states, according to the Council of State Governments.

It comes as no surprise to voters who’ve been asked to decipher proposed amendments that the Louisiana Constitution is one of the most confusing documents around. Since it went into effect on Jan. 1, 1975, the size of the document could double depending on upcoming election results – exceeding 72,000 words.

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.