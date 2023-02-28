tenniscoach
LSU Athletic Department

Legendary LSU and ULL tennis coach Jerry Simmons passed away on Monday night at the age of 76.

The winningest tennis coach in LSU history when he retired in 1997, Simmons coached the Tigers for 16 years, leading his teams to 278 victories and 13 Top 10 finishes at the NCAA Tournament. All but two of his LSU teams advanced to the NCAA Tournament with his top finish coming in 1988 when the Tigers capped a 27-2 season with an appearance in the NCAA National Championship Match.



