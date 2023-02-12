lebleu
Almost eight years into his tenure as music director of St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia, Ben LeBleu said the program is slowly regaining the force it had pre-COVID-19. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Working in any church’s music program is always a labor of love, and over the years St. Peter’s Catholic Church Music Director Ben LeBleu has striven to provide the music he loves along with the sacred music that inspires the church’s congregation.

LeBleu has worked as St. Peter’s music director since 2015. Prior to that he worked at Sacred Heart Church in Ville Platte and was originally his home parish in Chatagnier.



