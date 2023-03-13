JD Bank has announced the promotion of Chad L. Hebert to SVP Regional Market Executive for Acadiana. In this role, Hebert will oversee all commercial banking activities in Eunice, Lafayette, Mamou, New Iberia, Opelousas, and Ville Platte. He will continue to work with customers as a commercial lender in New Iberia.
"Chad is a talented Commercial Lender and his passion for community banking makes him the ideal leader of our Acadiana Market," said Jimmy LeBlanc, Chief Commercial Banking Officer. "We look forward to the continued growth of this market under his leadership."
Hebert has more than 32 years of banking experience and has held numerous roles throughout his career in collections/recovery, as an assistant manager and as a branch manager.
He has worked as a commercial lender for the past 22 years. Hebert is active in the Acadiana community by serving on the board and as past chairman of Goodwill Industries of Acadiana, the Acadiana March of Dimes revenue board, and past board member of Cadence of Acadiana. Hebert is also a graduate of Leadership Iberia.
Founded in 1947, JD Bank offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. JD Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 22 full-service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette.