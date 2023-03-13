chadhebert
JD Bank has promoted Chad L. Hebert to SVP Regional Market Executive for Acadiana.

 Submitted Photo

JD Bank has announced the promotion of Chad L. Hebert to SVP Regional Market Executive for Acadiana. In this role, Hebert will oversee all commercial banking activities in Eunice, Lafayette, Mamou, New Iberia, Opelousas, and Ville Platte. He will continue to work with customers as a commercial lender in New Iberia.

"Chad is a talented Commercial Lender and his passion for community banking makes him the ideal leader of our Acadiana Market," said Jimmy LeBlanc, Chief Commercial Banking Officer. "We look forward to the continued growth of this market under his leadership."



