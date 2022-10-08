A proposed $100 million settlement in a lawsuit against energy company Freeport-McMoRan over alleged damage to the coast continues to unravel, most recently with St. Mary Parish refusing to sign on to the deal.

The St. Mary Parish Council voted 10-0 in September against a resolution authorizing 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe to sign on to the settlement, which would require Freeport-McMoRan Oil and Gas to pay $23.5 million to fund coastal restoration projects over two decades.



