A Louisiana House committee took no action Tuesday on over a dozen tax credit proposals that would cost a total of roughly $1.48 billion in state revenue. The approach signals that lawmakers want to chart a cautious path through this year’s fiscal session.

The House Ways and Means Committee, which originates tax proposals in the legislature, drew a large crowd of special interest groups and lobbyists vying for new or larger slices of the tax credit pie. Lawmakers on the panel heard and debated 16 tax credit bills Tuesday but did not vote on any. More tax incentive bills await the committee.



