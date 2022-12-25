featured top story LAWCO Makes Critical Water Conservation Request Dec 25, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO) is again urging customers in New Iberia, Loreauville and Iberia Parish to conserve water as much as possible during this freeze event.Customers are asked to only use water if absolutely necessary for the duration of this freeze event until LAWCO can return to normal operations and the system has recovered.If you see any leaks, call customer service at (337) 365-0002 or visit louisianawater.com. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lawco Commerce Louisiana Water Company Request Water Conservation Iberia Parish Customer Service New Iberia Most Popular Two arrested on murder charges stemming from fatal home invasion Early Christmas for duck hunters as more ducks winter in Louisiana Loreauville receives Acadian Odyssey Monument Two Louisiana cities among ten worst economically in U.S. Local children Shop With A Cop Midfield maestro: NISH’s Ayala finding success in Yellow Jacket midfield Yellow Jackets overcome injury crisis to secure 62-41 win over Northwest First-annual Chris Simmons Basketball Tournament honors three of Acadiana Christian’s fallen MARRIAGE LICENSES Jeanerette to vote on condemning house Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit