A passerby driving past the SugArena in Iberia Parish may have noticed two unidentified flying objects hovering above the event center Monday afternoon.

Luckily for them, the aerial objects were only just drone demonstrations Sheriff Tommy Romero and deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office were testing out for the department.



