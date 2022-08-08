Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores.

The Daily Iberian broke out the scores from all Louisiana public high schools to focus on the scores of public high schools in Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes.



Tags